Sidharth Malhotra Reflects on Decade-long Career Arc: 'I Have Had a Very Extreme Journey'

Sidharth Malhotra is a self-made star. Having made his stellar debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, the talented and charismatic actor has come a long way with critically acclaimed films like Shershah and Aiyaary. The actor whose journey has been filled with ups and downs, especially as an outsider, hopes that it helps those who are trying to make it big in Bollywood.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Baar Baar Dekho actor reflected upon his decade-long career in the Hindi film industry. He shared, “I think people need to see your journey from a holistic point of view as to where you started off and where you are today. I have had a very extreme journey (in the industry) coming from New Delhi from a non-film background and being here today, working for the last 10 years and entertaining people in various different roles.”

Having had a fair share of successes and failures from Ek Villain to Baar Baar Dekho, Sidharth emphasized on trusting one’s intuition and be insatiably passionate about one’s career choice. He expressed, “It’s just to show them (people) by my actions that anything that you put your mind to is possible. Everyone’s opinion is not what you have to go by always. Eventually you have to live with your gut instincts and your dedication and your obsession about one particular field while trying to achieve it. I’m a prime example of that and I hope that youngsters will take inspiration from it.”

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor might have garnered a fair bit of recognition but he still feels that he has a long way to go. He shared, “For me, being an icon or somebody in the field is a little too early. I know work has been good, and God has been kind. But I do feel that to be an icon and to have some kind of love from the audience means that you need to show them by actions as to what you need to do to achieve something in life.”

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will be a part of a number of exciting projects. The actor is all set to enthrall movie-goers with Indra Kumar’s Thank God, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha and Shantanu Bagachi’s Mission Majnu. He would also be a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Indian Police Force, a cop action drama web series with Shla Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

