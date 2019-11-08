Sidharth Malhotra Reveals He Has No Advice for Marjaavan Co-Star Tara Sutaria
Last seen in Jabariya Jodi, Sidharth Malhotra is busy promoting his upcoming film Marjaavan with co-star Tara Sutaria. When asked what advice he would give her, this is what the actor said.
Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently busy in promoting his upcoming release Marjaavan, was asked what advice he would like to give his co-star Tara Sutaria.
For the uninitiated, Tara Sutaria made her debut this year with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, and Sidharth also debuted in films with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. The actor was, hence, asked to give Tara advice on her career as he was her senior in the industry.
However, according to the report by Pinkvilla, Sidharth said that he had no advice for her. “I don’t think any actor needs any advice today and someone like Tara definitely doesn’t. She’s been performing on stage since she was a child. She’s a trained singer and has dubbed in TV too,” he said. The actor also said that they both had different teachers (directors) and being a new student, Tara did a fabulous job.
Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria were linked-up when they were shooting Marjaavan. In a recent interview with the Asian Age, the actor addressed the rumours and said, "I am a method actor so I fall in love with all the actors. I am a very friendly person and I am mostly seen in love stories, so some energy of that romance may be seen oozing into real life."
Sidharth was last seen in Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra. Marjaavan, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in main roles. The film is slated to release on November 22, 2019.
