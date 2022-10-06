Sidharth Malhotra Reveals His First Pay Was Rs 7000 and It Was When He Had No Bank Account

From Student of the Year (2012) to his upcoming release Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra has come a long way in Bollywood. However, it was not easy for the Shershaah actor to be where he is today. In a recent interview, Sidharth opened up about his struggling days and revealed how his family never used to take him seriously when he decided to become an actor. He explained that was primarily because he was not open about his acting plans when he was a child and started facing cameras only in his late teens.

“Oh no not at all I think for me it was very daunting to be on such a massive set in the first place. It’s like a very far-fetched dream to stay in New Delhi and believe in a service background household, a middle-class household to believe that you become an actor and be on the big screen. My family never used to take me seriously. Because it was not something I was open about it as I was a kid. I wasn’t like there. It was only in my late teens I started facing still cameras and all and then that whole thing. People started seeing different aspects,” he told Pinkvilla.

The 37-year-old actor also talked about his debut movie, Student of the Year and shared that such a ‘massive launch’ was a ‘big milestone’ for him. “For me being on that first film, you know getting such a massive launch is a big milestone in my life. Now when I look back at 10 years okay great I thought that was the difficult part to get in there. But then I realise the struggles one has to be or go through to sustain themselves. It’s a big task to entertain this country and be in this business,” he added.

During the interview, Sidharth also revealed that his first pay cheque was Rs 7000 at a time when he had no bank account.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of ‘Thank God’ which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. The film will hit theatres on October 24. Besides this, he will also be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani. The actor has also been shooting for Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut, Indian Police Force along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

