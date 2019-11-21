Take the pledge to vote

Sidharth Malhotra Reveals Vikram Batra's Family Approached Him to Act in His Biopic 'Shershaah'

Sidharth Malhotra's next film titled Shershaah is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra.

Updated:November 21, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Here’s the first look of Sidharth Malhotra in 'Marjaavan.' Sidharth Malhotra has now turned his attention to his upcoming action drama Marjaavan produced by Nikhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar, post wrapping the last schedule of Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra. Currently, the actor is shooting an action sequence with a late night set up, dozens of goons, fire, and rain.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently celebrating the success of his latest release Marjaavaan. The actor is also currently working and preparing for his next role in Shershaah. The film is a biopic based on the Indian Army Officer, Captain Vikram Batra.

Sidharth has reportedly undergone military training for his role in the film. He revealed that he has been involved with the film throughout the writing of its script and that he has also been in touch with the Batra family.

Speaking to Mid-Day he said, "I have met Captain Batra's family multiple times. They are the ones who approached me to play the part of their son. I knew this was a story I wanted to invest in and tell. I have been working actively on the script for almost three years now."

The film has been shot in numerous locations including Kargil days after the repeal of Article 370. Nevertheless, Sidharth stated that this did not affect the shooting of the film in any way adding that the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army helped make sure that the shoot went smoothly.

Sidharth is looking forward to Shershaah as he feels that the film will have a more pan-India appeal than Marjaavaan. Captain Vikram Batra was a Kargil martyr who was also awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

