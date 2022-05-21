Sidharth Malhotra Reviews Rumoured GF Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; Actress Reacts

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 organised a star-studded screening of the film on Thursday. In a video shared online, Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead in the film, is seen sharing a hug with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars actors Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. After attending the screening, Sidharth took to Instagram Stories to praise the movie.

Sharing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 poster, Sidharth wrote: “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got laughter, thrills, and entertainment (right). Kudos and best wishes to Kiara Advani, Anees Bazmee, Kartik Aaryan, and the team. Kill it!” Kiara reshared Sidharth’s post on her Instagram Stories and included hug emojis.

Meanwhile, a special screening of the movie was held in Mumbai, where Sidharth turned up to show his support to Kiara. In the video shared by a paparazzi account, Kiara is seen welcoming Sidharth. He later hugs her and as well as Kartik.

Well, it looks clear that all’s well between the couple, and we hope that the two stay strong and make their relationship public very soon. Earlier, Sidharth and Kiara’s exchange at Arpita Khan’s Eid party and Sidharth’s comment on Kiara’s Instagram live had sent fans into a tizzy.

In an earlier interview with Femina, Kiara opened up about the idea of love and said, “I love to be in love. I feel like the world is a happier place when people are in love,” continuing, “A relationship is between two people; it is not a community project.” The actress further told the magazine that for her, it’s not important to think about what the world is saying. “If I’m in a relationship with somebody, then whatever anybody else has to say is not my problem,” she added.

