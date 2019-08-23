Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh Look Menacing in New Posters of Marjaavaan
Marjaavaan is set to release on November 22, 2019.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are two very busy people working on multiple films. The two have previously worked together in the past and recently teamed up again together for Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan.
The film's character posters released by Zaveri reveals that Riteish Deshmukh has undergone a lot of change for his role in the film. A major change in the downward direction. For perhaps the first time, Riteish Deshmukh is set to play a dwarf.
Zaveri on Friday shared character posters of both Malhotra and Deshmukh. Sidharth Malhotra's poster reads, "Ishq mein maaroonga bhi aur maroonga bhi" (Will kill and die for love). Riteish Deshmukh's poster, on the other hand, takes a dig at his dwarfish height. The poster reads, "Kamineypan ki height teen foot" (Height of being a bastard, three-foot).
With both the actors standing in such bold and menacing poses it's hard to say who the odds favour. The film's co-producer Bhushan Kumar had earlier stated that Marjaavaan is a violent, dramatic love story. This description does not fall far from their previous film together, Ek Villain. Seems like the two have quite the destiny to be locked in together as rivals.
Ek Kamina, Ek Deewana! Ek Nayak ek Khalnayak! 🔥💪#Marjaavaan on 22nd Nov 2019!@riteishd @SidMalhotra @tarasutaria__ @Rakulpreet @ItsBhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @iamDivyaKhosla @TSeries @EmmayEntertain pic.twitter.com/fiqOz3qBWu— Milap (@zmilap) August 23, 2019
Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, the film's primary cast includes, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, Shaad Randhawa, and Ravi Kishan among others. Director Milap Zaveri also wrote the screenplay for the film. It is set to release on the big screens on November 22.
