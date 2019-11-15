Sidharth Malhotra Says Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan were Inspirations for Marjaavaan

Actor Sidharth Malhotra says he drew inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's performances in order to essay his larger-than-life role in the upcoming Marjaavaan.

"You don't do larger-than-life things in real life. I am fighting with 10 people at the same time and I am breaking things (in the film). I have been a fan of (Amitabh) Bachchan saab or Shah Rukh (Khan) sir, who have played such roles successfully in their careers. I have taken inspiration from them, so that we can do something interesting in our zone. I think the things that you do in a film should look convincing and believable to the audience when they watch a film," said Sidharth, while interacting with the media to promote Marjaavaan along with co-actor Riteish Deshmukh and the film's director Milap Zaveri.

Marjaavaan tells the story of Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria) whose world is turned upside down by a vertically-challenged gang leader (Riteish Deshmukh) with harmful intentions. Sidharth plays a larger-than-life character in the film.

Talking about the audience response to trailer and songs of Marjaavaan, the actor said, "I am excited with the kind of response the trailer and the songs is getting from the audience. Our film's core is a love story, so when people appreciate the love songs of the film that means they are keen to accept the love story. I hope large number of people watch our film when it releases on November 15."

Sidharth's last few films such as Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Aiyaary and Jabariya Jodi haven't worked at the box-office. Asked about his state of mind before the release of "Marjaavaan", he said, "You have to move forward with every release and you shouldn't think much about your past release, whether it was a success or a failure. I think every Friday comes with new energy, a different script and a different story. I have learnt this lesson over the years. I think there is lesser fear of the unknown now. I have seen both extremes, so I am better prepared and more focused and energized for my next release, where I am breaking people's bones and heart's in a Milap Zaveri film."

