Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding was a extravagant affair. Ever since their first wedding pictures were shared, emotional fans as well as members of the film fraternity have been sending in a lot of love for the couple.

Sidharth has now expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans and well-wishers for the first time since the wedding. He shared exclusively with News18, “The fans make us, and the love you all have blessed us with makes it special. Kiara and I are overwhelmed with emotions as we take this next step. We seek your continued blessings and love and look forward to entertaining you."

The couple’s sacred union has been a special one for the fans. Social media has been abuzz with love and support for the couple as fans welcome them with open arms. The smitten actor continued, “My journey of 10 years in Bollywood has been possible because of them, and now, as I embark on this new personal journey with Kiara, we hope to have your love and blessings."

Recently, in a conversation with News18, Kiara Advani opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy.”

When asked about the one thing about Sidharth that makes him an ideal husband, Kiara blushed and shared, “He’s a great life partner. He’s always motivating me, whether it’s for working out or trying out new things. He’s very adventurous and driven. He has got that fire within him and it’s contagious.”

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The lovebirds tied the sacred knot on February 7. Meanwhile on the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Kiara, on the other hand, has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here