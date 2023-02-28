Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani began 2023 with a bang. The couple, who were paired opposite each other in Shershaah (2021), tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer in the company of family and close friends early this month. They met at the wrap-up party of Kiara’s anthology film Lust Stories (2018) but it was only during the shoot of Shershaah that they began dating. And last Saturday (February 25), the couple won big at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, which created much noise in the social media universe.

While Sidharth bagged the Best Actor Award (Popular Choice) for his performance in Shershaah, Kiara carried home the Star Of The Year trophy for delivering hits with Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera.

In an exclusive chat with News18 post their wins, the lovebirds opened up, for the first time, on finding love and getting married to one another. Talking about how the love story portrayed in Shershaah found permanence in their real lives, Sidharth told us, “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film? (laughs) I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra’s win brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding.” When asked about life post wedding, Kiara, draped in a signature Manish Malhotra saree, blushed and said, “The glow is real. This new life is wonderful. I’m very happy.”

Sharing his excitement about winning an award for the film, which he holds very close to his heart, the 38-year-old actor said, “I’ve been here for only ten years. Shershaah will always remain a very special film to me. Through the film, the reel has turned into real. It’s an unforgettable film and experience, and I’m grateful to Captain Vikram Batra’s family for trusting us and to the audience for giving us that love both onscreen and off-screen, today.” Happy to have received his award from Vishal, Sidharth continued, “I’m so close to the Batra family. We met on so many occasions. Our love for Captain Batra lingers on.”

Kiara, in a similar vein, added, “I feel very grateful. It has been a very special year. I feel very blessed for the opportunities I’ve received, the films that have released and the love that each of them has got from the audience. It began with Shershaah and then came Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera. These films have been unanimously loved by the audience.”

Having carved a niche for himself in the action genre, Sidharth also stated that he would want to be a part of a love story soon as he remarked, “I’ve always had romance and romantic songs in my film. Shershaah was one such film. Hopefully, I’ll do a romantic film very, very soon. But this year is all about Yoddha and Indian Police Force. Hopefully, I’ll maybe keep the uniform aside and romance for a bit very soon (smiles).”

Kiara, on the other hand, has begun shooting for a romance drama titled Satya Prem Ki Katha with actor Kartik Aaryan. Hailed as one of the most sought-after actors of today, she pointed out that stardom has only made her humbler and more appreciative of her career. “The love of the audience has made me a star. I’m fortunately surrounded by family and friends who keep me very grounded. I feel humbled because it’s such a blessing to receive so much love. It’s truly motivating,” she asserted.

