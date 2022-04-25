Sidharth Malhotra Seemingly Ends Breakup Rumours With Kiara Advani, Reacts to Her Instagram Post

Of late, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have featured on the trends list for their alleged breakup. The rumoured couple co-starred in Shershaah and is said to have formed an instant connection on the film’s set.

While Sidharth and Kiara never made their relationship official, they were spotted together various times by the paparazzi. Recent reports suggest that they have parted ways. However, Sidharth has seemingly dismissed reports about his breakup with Kiara as the actor reacted to her Instagram reel a while back. On Monday, Kiara posted a video of her dazzling look on her Instagram as she kicked off Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions. The promotions for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have kickstarted in full swing. Paparazzi clicked the two co-stars in Mumbai on Sunday as they arrived in trendy looks. In the video, Kiara looked stunning in a bubblegum-pink ensemble that served formal-chic vibes. Sidharth was quick to like the video, indicating that all is well between the rumoured couple.

On Saturday, Sidharth shared a picture of himself from his recent work trip to Turkey and wrote, “A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.”

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble earlier, Sidharth addressed his equation with Kiara and what he likes about her. He also revealed the one thing he would like to ‘change’ about their equation: “What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it’s a very harsh word to use… I would not like to change anything, she’s a fabulous actor. Okay, what I would change is… that she doesn’t have a love story with me.”

Sidharth is currently working on three films– Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God–all of which are set to release this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.