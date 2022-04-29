CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sidharth Malhotra Share Cryptic Note About 'Feeling Good' Amid Break Up Rumours. Kiara Advani Reacts

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reported broke up.

While break up rumours are still doing the rounds, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adani continue to react to each other's posts on Instagram.

While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adani are staying tight-lipped about their reported break-up, the actors have been sharing cryptic notes on Instagram. The latest cryptic note was shared by Sidharth. The actor shared a new set of pictures on the platform and spoke about ‘feeling good.’

In the picture, the handsome Sidharth posed for the cameras and showed off his OOTD. The actor was seen wearing a black tee with a jacket over it and a pair of white pants. He shared the pictures with the caption, “Feeling Good’ is the new ‘Looking Good’!"

Kiara Advani was among the many people who reacted to the picture. The rumour ex-girlfriend ‘liked’ the picture but refrained from commenting on it. Meanwhile, Sidharth Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra dropped a sweet comment. “Caption siddoooo," she wrote. Fans too showered him with love. “Clean shaven Malhotra buoyy makes our heart happy," wrote a fan. “Damn Mr. Malhotra (heart emoji)," added another.

On Thursday, Sidharth was in Mumbai for an event with Amazon Prime Video. The actor joined Rohit Shetty to formally presented his police series at the Amazon Prime Video’s series and movies announcement event. The actor teams up with the director for Amazon’s Indian Police Force. The series was announced last week and it was revealed that Shilpa Shetty will also star in the series.

As for Sid and Kiara, a source confirmed they’ve split. Speaking with ETimes, the insider said, “Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon)." The rumoured couple co-starred in Shershaah and is said to have formed an instant connection on the film’s set. While Sidharth and Kiara never made their relationship official, they were spotted together various times by the paparazzi.

April 29, 2022