Sidharth Malhotra Shares 'Interesting Quality' About His Mission Majnu Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be sharing the screen in their upcoming film, Mission Majnu. In a recent interview, Malhotra opened up about his bond with his co-star Rashmika and shared an ‘interesting quality’ about her. He mentioned praised her ‘sense of surrender’ and mentioned that she has been very sporting on the sets of their film. Sidharth went on to say that Rashmika was very ‘easy-going’ for the director.

“One very interesting quality that I observed of her is her sense of surrender. When she came in to this team, she was extremely sporting on trying different things, trying a different dialect or trying a scene in different way, or prepping for it. Even on set, from a first-time director like Shantanu Bagchi, she was extremely easy-going and would never mind giving that one more take," Sidharth told Hindustan Times.

“I really liked that because I’m one of those greedy actors who always wants one more take to try something different. And I found her being so relaxed, and surrender to the process. That’s something that felt is a big positive, and makes it very easy for everyone around you to work," the actor added.

Sidharth Malhotra also shared details regarding Rashmika’s character in Mission Majnu and revealed that she will be playing the role of a Muslim girl based in Pakistan.

Talking about Mission Majnu, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra shared a new poster of the film in which he was seen sporting a brown kurta pyjama which he layered with a jacket of the same colour. He held a gun in his hand and looked intense. Along with the poster, it was also announced that Mission Majnu will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20 next year.

