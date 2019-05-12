Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sidharth Malhotra Takes A Break from Shershaah Shoot, Flies Home to Vote in Delhi

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra cast his vote in Delhi on Sunday and urged people to #VoteForIndia.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sidharth Malhotra Takes A Break from Shershaah Shoot, Flies Home to Vote in Delhi
Image: Instagram
Loading...
As voting began for the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Delhi boy Sidharth Malhotra flew back home to vote on Sunday. The actor took time out of his busy schedule to exercise his right to franchise and urged fans to do the same.

Using the hashtag #DelhiVoteKar, the actor asked fans to be responsible citizens and vote for India.




The actor flew down from Chandigarh, where he is shooting for Shershah, a biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. On arrival at the airport, he obliged the photo requests of a few fans. The actor looked cool in an all-black attire and was all smiles for the cameras.



Seven states went to polls on Sunday with more than 10.17 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise to choose among the 979 candidates in the fray. Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand witnessed polling.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram