Sidharth Malhotra Takes A Break from Shershaah Shoot, Flies Home to Vote in Delhi

Took a quick break and came to Delhi for this. I've done my bit, it's time you do yours! #VoteForIndia 🇮🇳 This is the most important work that you would do today. #DelhiVoteKar pic.twitter.com/AY2s32c3Ip — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 12, 2019

As voting began for the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Delhi boy Sidharth Malhotra flew back home to vote on Sunday. The actor took time out of his busy schedule to exercise his right to franchise and urged fans to do the same.Using the hashtag #DelhiVoteKar, the actor asked fans to be responsible citizens and vote for India.The actor flew down from Chandigarh, where he is shooting for Shershah, a biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. On arrival at the airport, he obliged the photo requests of a few fans. The actor looked cool in an all-black attire and was all smiles for the cameras.Seven states went to polls on Sunday with more than 10.17 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise to choose among the 979 candidates in the fray. Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand witnessed polling.