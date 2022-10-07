Sidharth Malhotra Talks About Challenges of Being An Outsider In Industry

From being the elated Punjabi Munda in Student Of The Year to essaying an intense character of Vikram Batra in Shershah, Sidharth Malhotra has won a million hearts. The actor has been entertaining us for over a decade now and has delivered some memorable performances in his career.

Over ten years, the actor has appeared in films such as Kapoor and Sons, Shershaah, and many others. Sid spoke candidly in his latest interview about struggling with self-doubt and how difficult it was to survive in the film industry as an outsider. He also mentioned that when a picture fails, a lot is written about the actors, and that can be detrimental to one’s mental health.

Sidharth went on to say that in the early phases of a career, one has no control over the fate of the film, saying, “You can’t do more than deliver your scene and shots. When the films fail to perform well, the opinions made by the media keep on playing in the head.”

When asked about his struggles of being an outsider in the cinema world, Sid stated, “It is extremely tough for outsiders to survive in Bollywood unless they are well-liked by the crowd. If you don’t feel appreciated and loved, you can’t rely on anyone to work with you blindly.

“I’ve only worked with folks because they enjoyed some of my films or believe I’m qualified for the job. It’s not like there have been any easy films to judge and buy. Every picture has been a conversation, some have succeeded, some haven’t but the innate love of the audience or the likability that the audience gives you is the only thing that you hold on to as an actor who is new to the business,” the actor said.

Sid’s clear mantra of survival in the industry was also disclosed by him as he said, his tenacity has always come in handy because he believes it is tough to defeat someone who never gives up. This seems to be absolutely true and we all believe in that.

