Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria To Recreate Sonam Kapoor-Abhishek Bachchan's Masakali

Even as A R Rahman's popular composition Masakali from Delhi 6 is still fresh in our memories, a 2.0 version is on the way. Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria have collaborated to recreate the track, as per a report.

While the original song, featuring Sonam Kapoor with Abhishek Bachchan, was sung by Mohit Chauhan, this one has been taken over by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The 2.0 version has composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sidharth feels that the song is relevant even when the country is under lock-down due to the Covid-19 spread, saying, “We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti.”

Tara says that shooting the music video was smooth since she has worked with Sid in last year's romantic drama Marjaavan. “It was a breeze,” she said. “It’s such a catchy song despite being a midtempo tune. Bhushanji and Tanishk have reimagined the 2.0 version beautifully while Tulsi and Sachet have given it a fun, sexy spin, which I love," Tara added.

The music video has been produced by Bhushan Kumar who said the song was was his 'personal favourite'. "AR Rahman created a musical gem in ‘Masakali’ which has been a personal favourite for years. The song is still a rage among youngsters, so I thought it might be a good idea to present it in a new fashion. We got Sidharth and Tara for the song as they look good together on screen and they infused life into the chartbuster,” he said.

