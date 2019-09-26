Take the pledge to vote

Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's Conventional Love Story Meets Unconventional Villain in Marjaavaan Trailer

The trailer of Ritiesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's 'Marjaavaan' has been unveiled on YouTube. The film releases on November 8.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
Ritiesh Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra are coming together again for a thriller, post their first collaboration Ek Villain (2014). The trailer of Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan was unveiled on YouTube by T-Series on Thursday and you can't help but gush over the bad boy looks of Sidharth.

Sidharth, who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi, is returning to action again with Marjaavaan as he seems to be taking on the bad guys, left, right and centre in the clip. Sidharth meets Tara's character in the film and falls in love at first sight. Tara's character seems to be that of a simple, girl next door, and she nails her elegant, yet glamorous look effortlessly. They are even shown to be getting married in the trailer.

Enter the bad guy Ritiesh, who sings Ek Villain song Teri Galiyan. We soon realise that Ritiesh is after Sidharth's character's life and that of his wife's. We also see a lot of back and forth happening between Ritiesh and Sidharth's characters and there are a lot of heavy dialogues being exchanged between them.

Sidharth's role is differnt from his previous films and he would look forward to set the record straight with Marjaavaan, releasing November 8. The trailer also has Rakul Preet Singh in a dance number and she looks pretty and charming as ever

Check out the Marjaavaan trailer here:

