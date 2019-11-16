Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria’s Marjaavaan Leaked Online by TamilRockers Hours After Release

TamilRockers has leaked Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, within hours of its release. Milap Zaveri’s directorial, which opened to mixed reviews is now feared to be affected at the box office.

The problem of piracy is still a relevant issue in India and despite numerous anti-piracy measures taken up by the Indian entertainment industry, films are leaked online.

As per a report in PinkVilla, the film is leaked on several other websites as well.

A week before Marjaavaan, it was Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala which became prey to piracy. The comedy film was leaked just a few hours after its theatrical release on November 8. Some other bigger releases of the year like War and Housefull 4 also fell into this menace of piracy.

Talking about Marjaavaan, it is a tragic love story, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film also has a negative plotline about a vertically challenged gangster (played by Riteish Deshmukh) who has pledged to ruin their life. The film also has a cameo by Rakul Preet Singh.

