Sidharth Malhotra to Star in Hindi Remake of Thadam

Actor Sidharth Malhotra will star in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit "Thadam", the makers announced Wednesday.

The yet-to-be-titled action thriller will hit the theatres on November 20.

To be directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, the movie is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

Sidharth, who will once again be seen in a double role, said he was looking forward to working on the film.

"Double trouble! Excited to be a part of this ultimate entertaining thriller, in association with @itsbhushankumar, @MuradKhetani and #VardhanKetkar. See you at the movies on 20th November, 2020," the "Marjaavaan" star wrote on Twitter.

This is Sidharth's third film in which he will be seen in a dual role after "A Gentleman" (2017) and his upcoming release "Shershaah", based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra.

Starring Arun Vijay in the lead, 2019's "Thadam" is a murder mystery. Things get interesting when the murder accused is found to have a lookalike. The Tamil film also starred Tanya Hope,



Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep.

Bhushan, who is collaborating with Murad for a fourth time, said working with the co-producer is always a fun experience.

"We both share the same love and passion for films and hence our collaborations have always been successful. When Murad bhai mentioned about 'Thadam' and post reading the hindi script, it was an instant yes from my side.

"It was an unanimous choice to get Sidharth on board as a lead and he will surprise the audiences in this film. Vardhan has worked with one of the best directors in the industry and he is apt to lead this project," the producer said.

Murad said he watched "Thadam" when it released and loved the film, which is based on real incidents.

"So much so that I approached the Tamil makers and immediately bought the rights for the Hindi remake of the film. Sidharth Malhotra was my first choice and when I approached him, he instantly agreed to come on board.

"I share a wonderful relationship with 'Bhushanji', after the success of 'Kabir Singh', this is our fourth collaboration with T-Series including 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Sandeep Vanga's next and now 'Thadam'," he added.

The Hindi remake of "Thadam" will be shot in Delhi from May.

