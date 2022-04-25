Sidharth Malhotra Turns 'Foodie' in New Selfie; Kiara Advani Burns Up Instagram Amid Breakup Rumours

Amid breakup rumours, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani continue to treat fans with their gorgeous photos and videos on their respective Instagram accounts. On Sunday, Sidharth shared his stunning selfie from Turkey on his Instagram Stories while sipping a drink. The actor wrote “foodie” alongside the picture. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani garnered a lot of love after they starred together in the critically-acclaimed film Shershaah.

Rumours of them dating began around the same time. While Sidharth and Kiara never made their relationship official, they were spotted together various times by the paparazzi. As per recent reports, the couple has parted ways. Meanwhile, Kiara shared a sneak peek of her sexy photo shoot on her Instagram Stories. In the video, Kiara looks stunning in a pink blazer dress.

While the exact reason for their break-up is not known, a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed that Sidharth and Kiara have stopped meeting each other.

“Sidharth and Kiara have parted their ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they are fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening,” the source told BollywoodLife.com.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The film is all set to hit the screens on May 20. The actress also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul in her pipeline. Apart from this, Kiara will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has a number of projects lined up as well. The actor will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. Sidharth has also been working on Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He’s also joined Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force.

