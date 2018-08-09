Sidharth Malhotra Was Asked If He's Dating Kiara Advani And the Actor Couldn't Stop Blushing; Watch Video

Of late, there have been a couple of reports doing the rounds that Sidharth Malhotra is dating Lust Stories star Kiara Advani and their relationship is at a very nascent stage. Recently, the actor was asked about the same. Although he rubbished all such reports, saying, "I'm in relationship only with my work," his expressions told a different tale."If everything you read would've been true then kya baat hoti. I'm in relationship only with my work. I am too much involved in it right now and don't have time for anything else," Sidharth said.Take a look:The duo has earlier been photographed at Karan Johar’s residence a couple of times when all of them get together for dinners .Interestingly, Sidharth was also spotted at Kiara's birthday bash recently, adding fuel to the fire.Sidharth will soon start two projects- an untitled love story with Parineeti Chopra and the Vikram Batra biopic. The actor says playing the Indian army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War is his most challenging role yet."It's the toughest role of my life. Preparations are in full swing. There is an emotional responsibility. When the family of Vikram Batra had come to us and said they see me in that role, it's a responsibility to tell their story."It took me nearly two years to set up this film, be in script sessions and find producers. Today when Dharma Productions is involved we are very excited. Shooting will begin in a few days," he added.(With inputs from PTI)