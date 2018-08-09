English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sidharth Malhotra Was Asked If He's Dating Kiara Advani And the Actor Couldn't Stop Blushing; Watch Video
Quashing the rumors of dating Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra cleared the air saying he's in a relationship with his work.
(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Of late, there have been a couple of reports doing the rounds that Sidharth Malhotra is dating Lust Stories star Kiara Advani and their relationship is at a very nascent stage. Recently, the actor was asked about the same. Although he rubbished all such reports, saying, "I'm in relationship only with my work," his expressions told a different tale.
"If everything you read would've been true then kya baat hoti. I'm in relationship only with my work. I am too much involved in it right now and don't have time for anything else," Sidharth said.
Take a look:
The duo has earlier been photographed at Karan Johar’s residence a couple of times when all of them get together for dinners .
Interestingly, Sidharth was also spotted at Kiara's birthday bash recently, adding fuel to the fire.
Sidharth will soon start two projects- an untitled love story with Parineeti Chopra and the Vikram Batra biopic. The actor says playing the Indian army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War is his most challenging role yet.
"It's the toughest role of my life. Preparations are in full swing. There is an emotional responsibility. When the family of Vikram Batra had come to us and said they see me in that role, it's a responsibility to tell their story.
"It took me nearly two years to set up this film, be in script sessions and find producers. Today when Dharma Productions is involved we are very excited. Shooting will begin in a few days," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Watch
"If everything you read would've been true then kya baat hoti. I'm in relationship only with my work. I am too much involved in it right now and don't have time for anything else," Sidharth said.
Take a look:
The duo has earlier been photographed at Karan Johar’s residence a couple of times when all of them get together for dinners .
Interestingly, Sidharth was also spotted at Kiara's birthday bash recently, adding fuel to the fire.
Sidharth will soon start two projects- an untitled love story with Parineeti Chopra and the Vikram Batra biopic. The actor says playing the Indian army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War is his most challenging role yet.
"It's the toughest role of my life. Preparations are in full swing. There is an emotional responsibility. When the family of Vikram Batra had come to us and said they see me in that role, it's a responsibility to tell their story.
"It took me nearly two years to set up this film, be in script sessions and find producers. Today when Dharma Productions is involved we are very excited. Shooting will begin in a few days," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann is Simple, Subtle. I Am the Naughty One: Aparshakti Khurana
- Naveen Polishetty's Rant on Why Staying Extra Hours in Office isn't Achievement is Going Viral
- Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale, Day 3: How to Get Vivo Nex And V9 Priced at Rs 44990 For Rs 1947
- Remember Katekar's Wife in 'Sacred Games'? Her Instagram Account is Meme Gold
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...