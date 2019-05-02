English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sidharth Malhotra's Biopic on Kargil War Hero Vikram Batra Finally Gets a Title
Written by Sandeep Srivastava, the film has been titled Shershaah.
Sidharth Malhotra. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
The upcoming Bollywood biopic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra has finally got a title—Shershaah.
Sidharth Malhotra, who will be playing the lead in the film, took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement. "Excited to play Vikram Batra, a real-life hero on screen! Titled 'Shershaah'! Shooting begins soon," he tweeted.
Kiara Advani, who will be seen alongside Sidharth in the movie, also took to the micro-blogging site to share the news. "Super excited and thrilled to be a part of this one! Can't wait for 'Shershaah' shoot to begin soon," she tweeted.
Shershaah will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan, who is best known for making popular Tamil films Arinthum Ariyamalum (2005), Pattiyal (2006), Billa (2007) and Arrambam (2013).
Written by Sandeep Srivastava, it will be jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.
However, the makers are yet to announce when the film will go on floors and its release date. Talking about the film Sidharth had earlier said, "Vikram Batra's life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character."
Notably, Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra—India's highest war-time gallantry award— posthumously for his role in the Kargil war of 1999.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Sidharth Malhotra, who will be playing the lead in the film, took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement. "Excited to play Vikram Batra, a real-life hero on screen! Titled 'Shershaah'! Shooting begins soon," he tweeted.
Excited to play Vikram Batra, a real-life hero on screen! Titled - #Shershaah! Shooting begins soon 🎥@Advani_Kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar #HirooJohar @apoorvamehta18 @b_shabbir #AjayShah #HimanshuGandhi @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/Umi5rqu1jk— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 2, 2019
Kiara Advani, who will be seen alongside Sidharth in the movie, also took to the micro-blogging site to share the news. "Super excited and thrilled to be a part of this one! Can't wait for 'Shershaah' shoot to begin soon," she tweeted.
Super excited & thrilled to be a part of this one! Can't wait for #Shershaah shoot begins soon! @SidMalhotra @vishnu_dir @karanjohar #HirooJohar @apoorvamehta18 @b_shabbir #AjayShah #HimanshuGandhi @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/2Ka4fayz7x— Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) May 2, 2019
Shershaah will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan, who is best known for making popular Tamil films Arinthum Ariyamalum (2005), Pattiyal (2006), Billa (2007) and Arrambam (2013).
Written by Sandeep Srivastava, it will be jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.
However, the makers are yet to announce when the film will go on floors and its release date. Talking about the film Sidharth had earlier said, "Vikram Batra's life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character."
Notably, Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra—India's highest war-time gallantry award— posthumously for his role in the Kargil war of 1999.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Monty Python: A Three-Eyed Snake Was Found on an Australian Highway
- Cardi B Finds An Even More Graphic Way to Shoot Down Billboard Red Carpet Malfunction Claims
- Dark Matter Is Real. Scientists Just Confirmed It, Dispelling Alternative Theories
- IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios: Delhi NRR Plummets, MI Look to Seal the Deal
- Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Bookings Open at Rs 21000
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results