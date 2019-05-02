Sidharth Malhotra's Biopic on Kargil War Hero Vikram Batra Finally Gets a Title

The upcoming Bollywood biopic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra has finally got a title—Shershaah.Sidharth Malhotra, who will be playing the lead in the film, took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement. "Excited to play Vikram Batra, a real-life hero on screen! Titled 'Shershaah'! Shooting begins soon," he tweeted.Kiara Advani, who will be seen alongside Sidharth in the movie, also took to the micro-blogging site to share the news. "Super excited and thrilled to be a part of this one! Can't wait for 'Shershaah' shoot to begin soon," she tweeted.Shershaah will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan, who is best known for making popular Tamil films Arinthum Ariyamalum (2005), Pattiyal (2006), Billa (2007) and Arrambam (2013).Written by Sandeep Srivastava, it will be jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.However, the makers are yet to announce when the film will go on floors and its release date. Talking about the film Sidharth had earlier said, "Vikram Batra's life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character."Notably, Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra—India's highest war-time gallantry award— posthumously for his role in the Kargil war of 1999.(With inputs from IANS)