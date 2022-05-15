Sidharth Malhotra's Comment on Rumoured Gf Kiara Advani's Live Session Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been making headlines recently for their rumoured relationship. Earlier it was reported that the couple has broken up but their social media interaction following those reports convinced fans that all is well between the rumoured couple. Now, the Shershaah actor commented on the live Instagram video of his co-star and fans are losing their calm over it. On Saturday, the actress held a live session to launch a new son from her and Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Attending the session was also her rumoured beau Sidharth, who also left a comment to hype her up.

He commented, “Come on." Fans were quick to take a screenshot and share it on social media. Take a look:

Sidharth was watching Kiara's instagram live Mujhe mera sidkiara content mil gya ❤ pic.twitter.com/EdVCC4goY8— kirti (@kirtiotic) May 14, 2022

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Femina, Kiara opened up about her takes on relationships and said that it is between two people and not a community project. She said, “I love to be in love. I feel like the world is a happier place when people are in love," continuing, “A relationship is between two people; it is not a community project."

The actress further told the magazine that for her, it’s not important to think about what the world is saying. “If I’m in a relationship with somebody, then whatever anybody else has to say is not my problem," she added.

Besides their social media PDA, Sidharth and Kiara were also seen chatting during Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party that was held last week. Kiara had also reposted Manish Malhotra’s Instagram story featuring her and Sidharth on her social media profile.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The actress also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul in her pipeline. Apart from this, Kiara will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. Sidharth has also been working on Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He’s also joined Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force.

