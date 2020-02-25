Sidharth Malhotra's First Movie in a Double Role to Start Rolling in May, Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra’s next, a remake of the Tamil film Thadam, is set to go on the floors in May. The movie will also see him playing a double role for the first time, that of a businessman and small-time thief.

According to a report, Thadam Bollywood remake will be shot in a two-month-long start-to-finish schedule in Delhi as the makers are looking for a metro city with a nightlife as the film's setting. In the matter, a source said, “After several rounds of discussions and recce, they zeroed in on Delhi. The team will shoot at real locations in the Capital city. The chase sequences will be canned on busy streets.”

Tamil action-thriller Thadam (2019) was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and revolved around a murder plot involving two identical men, leading to a cat and mouse chase with the police.

The source also informed that Sidharth will be undergoing look tests for his two roles in April in order to create the perfect avatar for the Bollywood remake. The makers are also on the lookout for a A-list actress to be cast opposite him in the film.

Thadam Bollywood remake featuring Sidharth will mark the directorial debut of Vardhan Ketkar, who has earlier worked as an assistant director on movies like Brothers and Kapoor & Sons; both starring the actor.

Thadam remake will be produced by Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar, who have earlier worked together on Shahid Kapoor's 2019 movie Kabir Singh. The duo are also co-producing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and have also reportedly roped in Sandeep Reddy Vanga for another project.

