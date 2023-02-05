Sidharth Malhotra's Mother is 'Bahut Excited' to Have Kiara Advani as Her 'Bahu'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot on February 6 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The couple reached the venue with their respective family members last night. Ace designer Manish Malhotra was also seen accompanying the bride-to-be. At the Jaisalmer airport, the family members of the bride and groom were also seen interacting with the paparazzi. Sidharth’s mother thanked the paparazzi for their wishes as she landed in Jaisalmer. She also spoke about her ‘bahu’.

When she was asked about welcoming Kiara into her family, she said, as quoted by PinkVilla, “Bahut excited hain. Thank you." Yesterday, Kiara also thanked the paparazzi for their wishes, while Sidharth smiled at the paparazzi before entering the venue.

Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor were clicked at the airport today, presumably leaving for Sid-Kiara’s wedding. Earlier reports suggested that their close industry friends such as KJo, Shahid, his wife Mira, Varun Dhawan and others will be invited to the wedding. Per a recent report, Salman Khan will also attend the wedding.

Reports are also rife that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 in which not only Bollywood celebrities but media personnel will also be invited. According to a report in India Today, Kiara and Sidharth will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12, and they will invite the media to attend as guests. The couple wishes to celebrate their marriage with everyone who has supported their journey.

Sidharth and Kiara will get married on February 6. Ahead of the wedding, Sidharth and Kiara will enjoy their pre-wedding ceremonies including sangeet, mehendi and haldi.

