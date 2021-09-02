Sidharth Malhotra's New Instagram Post Has Kiara Advani's Validation, Fans Say 'Best Jodi Ever'

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently basking in the success of their film Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Not only Sidharth’s portrayal of the war hero, but his chemistry with his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Kiara has also been a hit among fans. Now, Sidharth’s latest social media post got a stamp of validation from Kiara and the fans cannot keep calm about it.

Taking to Instagram, the Student of the Year actor uploaded a photo wearing a dye printed shirt and striking a casual, laid back pose. For the caption, he quoted the third US President, Thomas Jefferson. He wrote, “I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it." His caption got Kiara’s approval, who took to comment section to write, “Caption 🔥."

Kiara’s comment received over 250 replies as of now, with netizens praising their chemistry. One user wrote, “the best jori ever."

As a part of the film’s promotions, both Sidharth and Kiara have been sharing Reels on Instagram which more than often include one of the tracks from the movie. After those romantic Reels, most of their fans have ended up concluding that the two are made for each other even in their real life. There have been rumours that Sidharth and Kiara are dating but nothing can be confirmed as of now as neither of them has hinted towards anything. In the latest Reel that Kiara shared, she mentioned that it has been directed by none other than Sidharth. In the entire clip, the two of them can be seen exchanging love-filled glances while the track Kabhii Tumhhe sung by Darshan Raval for Shershaah plays in the background.

For expressing their love, a fan wrote, “The Best On-Screen and Off-Screen Couple In Recent Times,” while another said, “Pls get married."

The film also features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. Shershaah is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here