Sidharth Malhotra’s Pali Hill House To KJo’s Kids’ Nursery, Homes Designed By Gauri Khan

Film producer and designer Gauri Khan has been going places with her exceptionally beautiful home decor. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife has carved a niche for herself in tinsel town as a talented interior designer. Over the years, Gauri has designed the residences of several B-town celebrities and has completely bowled us over.

With intricate patterns, comfy spaces, contemporary designs, and exquisite colour, Gauri Khan has emerged as the go-to person in the entertainment world. Here are five luxurious homes of some A-list celebrities designed by Gauri Khan herself.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Pali Hill House:

Student of the Year actor Sidharth Malhotra got his Pali Hill House designed by the hands of Gauri Khan. Sidharth’s lavish residence is doused with a blend of mauve and beige pastel colours. The walls are brilliantly patterned with broad black and white stripes, while the ace designer chose chevron flooring to match the quirky vibe of the residence. Funky artwork, geometric patterns, large mirrors, and Sidharth’s favourite crime thriller posters also took a major part of this luxurious abode.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Juhu residence:

Gauri Khan is also the artist behind Jacqueline Fernandez’s rustic Juhu residence. This vintage-themed home exudes cosy and comfy vibes, featuring vibrant bedding, neutral-hued sitting areas, floral decor, and asymmetrical book racks on the walls. Potted plants are aligned in Jacqueline’s personal’s space near the windows that give a breathtaking view of the Mumbai cityscape.

Katrina Kaif’s Juhu home’s terrace makeover:

Katrina Kaif who shifted to her sea-facing Juhu residence with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal handed the responsibility of decorating the interiors of her house to Gauri Khan. In a video shared on YouTube, Katrina can be seen getting excited at the brand-new makeover of her terrace. Dotted with potted plants, neutral-toned walls, and vivid lamps, Katrina Kaif was all praises for the celebrity designer’s beautiful decor.

Alia Bhatt’s Bandra residence:

New mom Alia Bhatt’s Bandra home is full of minimalistic designs, mellow yellow hues, and a sophisticated vibe. Blended beautifully with intricate woodwork, the 32-crore home is a treat to the eyes with wall hangings, aesthetic light settings, and wall art.

Karan Johar’s kids’ nursery:

Karan Johar who welcomed two kids, Roohi and Yash Johar via surrogacy had his kids’ room renovated by the expert designer Gauri Khan. Painted in a serene white hue, the nursery is interspersed with quirky jungle stickers, perfect for children. With wooden furniture, graphic pillows, and a cheerful playroom, stacked with plush toys, children’s books, and photo frames, Gauri Khan has proven her skill in decorating the room with the perfect elements.

