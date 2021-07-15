Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video Ahead of Independence Day

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Kargil War film Shershaah is all set for its OTT release, ahead of Independence Day. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, the film will drop on Amazon Prime Videos on August 12, 2021. Shershaah will see the first-ever collaboration between Dharma Productions and the streaming giant.

Shershaah is based on the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Taking to Twitter, Dharma Productions shared the news and wrote, “With immense gratitude and pride in our hearts, marking the beginning of this journey. Presenting the legendary story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) with #ShershaahOnPrime, coming out on 12th August only on @PrimeVideoIN.

With immense gratitude and pride in our hearts, marking the beginning of this journey. Presenting the legendary story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) with #ShershaahOnPrime, coming out on 12th August only on @PrimeVideoIN. pic.twitter.com/corn9bGIdM— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 15, 2021

The film also stars Shiv Pandit, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

