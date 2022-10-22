Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' Moment In 10 Years in Bollywood was When People Loved Ek Villain

Sidharth Malhotra completed 10 years in the industry in October 2022. The actor, set for a Diwali release with the fantasy comedy film, Thank God, said he is very fortunate to have reached this landmark. Sidharth, along with his Thank God co-star Rakul Preet Singh and director of the film Indra Kumar, were present in Delhi for the promotions of the movie. While speaking to the media, Sid revealed his Thank God moment and talked about his film clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. Sidharth and Rakul also opened up about their weaknesses.

“Diwali has been historically a very festive time, even at the box office. This Diwali post-pandemic, we have 100 per cent occupancy and you don’t have to wear masks in theatres. So, I wish them very well. We all know Akshay paji and we all have worked with him and there is enough for people to go and watch the two films. We wish Ram Setu also good luck. Hoping that bth the films will be celebrating and saying Thank God afterwards,” said Sidharth.

On being asked about the versatile roles that he has played over the years, Sidharth said, “In these 10 years, I’ve also tried to give the audience a different experience with every story. Now, none of my posters looks the same, and none of my characters looks identical. Between Shershah and Thank God again there are very little similarities.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The actor, who stepped into Bollywood with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan co-starrer Student Of The Year, completed 10 years in the industry recently. Sidharth revealed his ‘Thank God’ moment in the industry in the 10 long years.

He said, “In these 10 years, there have been many such moments. Getting such a launch is also a big thing. And to sustain it over a period of years is also a big thing in itself. After Student of The Year, my third film was Ek Villain, in which I played a new character – at that time it was a Thank God moment for me when people liked my film and loved my character. After that I have tried to do something different, be it Kapoor and Sons or Shershah and now even in Thank God. I am hoping that this trend should go on. Ten years back my film SOTY was released, and after 10 years now, my film Thank God is coming. So, I thank God for this. I believe life is a full circle, I started 10 years ago in Delhi with the promotions of SOTY and in the same month here I am promoting Thank God.”

Director Indra Kumar shared, “Thank God is different from his other films because it has comedy, and laughter is a must, I can’t do without comedy. It is also different because it ends on an emotional note, and gives a message to the audience.”

During the event, Sidharth spoke about his most cherished moment in the 10 years of his journey in Bollywood. “For any newcomer coming from another city to Bombay, the first thing is to go to a large crowd and realise that people from all over come to take photographs and autograph, and they love your work and recognize you. I remember when I visited Sri Lanka for a family holiday 2 years after the release of SOTY, me and my family were noticed at the airport – that moment was very surreal and my family realised that I’ve become a big star – that moment is a very cherished memory,” said Sidharth.

Featuring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, fantasy comedy film Thank God is set to hit the theaters on October 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News here