'Sidharth Mera Bachcha': Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down at Late Actor's Funeral, Says Sambhavna Seth

Ever since Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death, his fans have been worried about his close friend Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, or SidNaaz as fans lovingly called them, met during Bigg Boss 13 and formed a close bond. The two were in touch after the show concluded, and Shehnaaz often referred to Sidharth as her family.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth, who attended Sidharth’s funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium on Friday, shared with Pinkvilla that Shehnaaz was devastated and kept saying “Sidharth mera bachcha” while peforming the last rites rituals with the late actor’s family. She revealed, “Before the body was put on the funeral pyre to be lit, it was kept for some time for everyone to pay their last respects. At this moment, Shehnaaz sat down at Sidharth’s feet. Post that, she even took part in the rituals."

Sambhavana also spoke about Sidharth Shukla’s mother, Rita Shukla. She added, “Aunty (Sidharth’s mother) was emotional but trying to be strong. It’s not going to be easy for her to overcome this.”

Meanwhile, a new report in BollywoodLife suggests that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were reportedly planning to get married in December 2021. The duo had informed their families who were deep into preparations.

Sidharth passed away reportedly due to a heart attack on Thursday (September 2). Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Shehnaaz, who arrived for Sidharth Shukla’s cremation with her brother Shehbaz Badesha, was seen in an inconsolable state.

