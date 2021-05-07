Siddharth Says 'Hindi Speaking Junta Calling Me South ka Swara Bhasker', Actress Has a Hilarious Response

South actor Siddharth and Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker enagaged in an interesting exchange on Twitter. The Rang De Basanti actor claimed that he is being called as ‘South ka Swara Bhasker’ for being outspoken about socio-political issues, just like the actress. Siddharth is often vocal about his stance on a variety of social and political issues on Twitter, something Swara is also known for.

Siddharth tweeted, “Hindi speaking junta calling me south ka Swara Bhasker. Just to clarify…I would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. She’s awesome and a cutie." Swara responded to Siddharth’s tweet, calling him a hottie in return. “You are India ka Siddharth and we are soooooo thankful for you! Also, hey Hottie!," she wrote along with heart-eyed emojis.

You are India ka Siddharth and we are soooooo thankful for you! ♥️Also, hey Hottie! https://t.co/u03BsphkF6— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 6, 2021

A fan of the actor referred to his role in Rang De Basanti and said, “For Hindi speaking junta, you would be remembered as ‘Bhagat Singh’ (Rang De Basanti) till eternity. Much regards n lots of power to you bro."

Siddharth is popularly known for acting in films such as Bommarillu, Rang De Basanti, Striker, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here