Sidharth Shukla Accused of Inappropriate Behaviour By Former Co-star, NickYanka's Mid-Concert Romance Wins the Internet

Big Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by former Balika Vadhu co-star Sheetal Khandal. The actress who played Gehna on the show said that not only did Shukla use vulgar language with her but he also touched her inappropriately and made her uncomfortable by trying to be overfriendly. Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai had also accused the actor of touching her inappropriately.

After breaking the internet with a mid-concert kiss recently, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra won hearts again with a viral video of the couple. In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen staring at her hubby with a dreamy expression on her face. "She always looks at him like it's the first time," a fan-page captioned the video.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan who, is making her debut with the play Euripides’ Medea, recently posted a boomerang talking about her shyness from acting and how taking the director's job has challenged it. "I'm not very good at acting. I'm shy. And it's something I never bothered to work on because I didn't want to act. Turns out... You need to act from time to time if you want to direct. Or be able to, willing to or, at the very least, understand how it works. It makes me have to get over myself, (which is great). Sometimes I manage, sometimes I don't. I'm working on it. The key is participating," she wrote.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Palak Sidhwani took to social media to share her joy on meeting PM Narendra Modi as a part of the Bollywood delegation to discuss initiatives on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. "It was one of the best days of my life, such a pleasure to meet our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir! What a productive discussion we had about the power of our creative industry, couldn’t be more grateful. Also special shout out to @tmkoc_ntf for this beautiful opportunity!” her caption read.

The long-awaited trailer of Salman Khan's upcoming movie Dabangg 3 was finally released on Wednesday. While fans have gone gaga over him reprising his Chulbul Pandey avatar with quirky dialogues, trolls did a good job as hilarious memes were quick to flow in. One-liners by Salman Khan were picked from the trailer by Twitter's meme-makers to create a different impact altogether.

