Sidharth Shukla Allegedly Beats Up Poor Man, Passerby Claims Actor was Drunk in Viral Video

Actor Sidharth Shukla has been accused of beating up a poor man in a video, which has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, shared by a YouTube channel Viral Bollywood, a passerby can be heard accusing the actor of beating up a poor guy for no reason. The passerby also claims in the video that Sidharth was drunk and driving. The clip also shows a heated argument between the passerby and Sidharth, who claims that the poor man was threatening people with a knife. At one point, Sidharth also seems to snatch the passerby's phone via which he was recording his argument with the actor. The incident reportedly occurred post the actor's midnight birthday celebration in the wee hours on Saturday. We cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

#HappyBirthdaySidharthShuklaYesrerday Birthday Night #SidharthShukla Drank alcoholwas Driving and Beat up Poor citizenLink Here Full Video👇👇https://t.co/NW9ribPpLx pic.twitter.com/iAP4Q5wdTr — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 12, 2020

Meanwhile, as the actor turned 40, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media accounts to share a video with the actor wishing him a happy birthday. In the selfie video, Shehnaaz and Sidharth can be seen posing for a picture, when the former wishes the actor on his birthday. A surprised Sidharth who thought he's posing for a pic thanks Shehnaaz and the two share a good laugh.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, popularly known as 'SidNaaz', are two of the most talked-about celebrities on Bigg Boss. Even a year after their stint in the reality show, the two continue to make headlines and they still manage to create fan frenzy every time they are spotted together.