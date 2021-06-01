Sidharth Shukla And Monalisa’s Old Video Again Goes Viral

Actor Sidharth Shukla has many fans across the country who keep digging his old pictures and videos. Recently, an old clip has resurfaced on the internet which has taken many people by surprise. He can be seen in the music video alongside Bhojpuri actress Monalisa.

He is seen looking on at the actress as she dances to the remix version of the song Resham Ka Roomal sung by Ila Arun. Monalisa is dressed in a skirt as she dances beautifully.

Earlier when the video went viral in March, the actress had revealed that she knew Sidharth for more than 10 years. The two had again bumped into each other this year on the sets of Rang Barse, Colors TV’s Holi special show. During an interview, she had said at that time the actor was new in the industry. The two had worked in two music videos which were a huge hit.

Sidharth was initially a model before starting his career in the television industry. During that time, he appeared in several music videos.

After winning Season 13 of the reality show, Bigg Boss, the actor starred in music albums like Bhula Dega, Baarish and Shona Shona alongside Shehnaz Gill. He has also worked with Neha Sharma in the video Dil Ko Kaam Aaya.

Nowadays, Sidharth has been making headlines for his web debut with Season 3 of Broken But Beautiful. His performance in Ekta Kapoor’s web series is widely appreciated and fans love his chemistry with Sonia Rathi. In the ALTBalaji series, the actor is playing the role of a temperamental writer-director.

Meanwhile, Monalisa is currently working in the daily soap Namak Ishq Ka. She too has taken part in Season 10 of Bigg Boss. After working in several Bhojpuri movies, she has also made her acting debut in Bengali films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here