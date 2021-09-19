Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill: A Timeline of Their Relationship from Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s celebrity lives became intertwined ever since the two developed a bond on Bigg Boss 13. The two were almost always seen together, and the Punjabi actress ensured that she was by his side till the last. Here’s a timeline of their relationship that will make you believe that their bond was genuine:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met on Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth and Shehnaaz first met on the reality show Bigg Boss season 13. Since the beginning, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were in one team, along with Aarti Singh and Asim Riaz. However, as the game moved forward, Aarti and Asim went their separate ways, but Sidharth and Shehnaaz stood by each other’s side till the end of the season. When Shehnaaz was eliminated from the reality show in the fourth position, she wanted Sidharth to win the title. Over the period of fourth months, Sidharth and Shehnaaz became good friends.

Shehnaaz Gill confessed her feelings for Sidharth Shukla

After Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz, along with Paras Chhabra was seen on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. However, the reality show abruptly ended due to the coronavirus outbreak. At the end of the show, Shehnaaz walked out without a partner and said that she is in love with Sidharth, whereas Paras chose Aanchal Khurana.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill collaborated for music videos

Sidharth and Shehnaaz treated ‘SidNaaz’ fans by collaborating for a music video, Bhula Dunga. The music video got 100M views on YouTube. Following the success of Bhula Dunga, the two shared screen space in another music video, Shona Shona. By this time, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were rumoured to be dating. However, neither of them confirmed the same.

‘SidNaaz’s last appearance on television

The first ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’ episode saw the much-awaited appearance of Sidharth and Shehnaaz. They entered with a romantic dance performance to the song Sooraj Hua Maddham. Host Karan Johar, at several instances, tried to extract the true nature of their relationship, but Sidharth and Shehnaaz refused to give a clear reply. “Friendship is also a relationship," Sidharth had said.

The popular Bigg Boss jodi was seen as a guest couple on Dance Deewane 3. In the ‘Love Special’ episode of the dance reality show, Sidharth and Shehnaaz cast their magic once again on TV screens. There was no debate that the two, whenever together, always set the internet frenzy.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s unreleased song

Sidharth and Shehnaaz had already shot for their third music video together. The yet-to-be-released song titled Habit was filmed in Goa a few months ago. In behind-the-scenes stills, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are twinning in shades of blue in the music video, shot by a beach. The two are looking happy as they are seen chilling and having fun in the images.

