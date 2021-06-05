Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Cast As Lead Pair in 'Kumkum Bhagya' Reboot?

Punjabi model-actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill and actor Sidharth Shukla share a great camaraderie since the time they featured on the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. They are famous among youth and have a loyal fan following. Their fans, who fondly call them ‘SidNaaz’, are eagerly waiting to see them again in a show. Now, their wish may come true as Siddharth and Shehnaaz can be seen together in the lead roles if the makers of the ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ show plan for a sequel or reboot with a different cast.

In an interview with Tellychakkar, Shadman Khan, the casting director of Kumkum Bhagya said that he wishes to cast Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill if the show gets a reboot.

“I would love to cast Sidharth and Shehnaaz if Kumkum Bhagya plans on a sequel or reboot with a different cast, as their personalities match the characters Abhi and Pragya,” Khan was quoted as saying by the publication.

In Kumkum Bhagya, Shabir Ahluwalia played the role of Abhi and Sriti Jha perfomed the role of Pragya.

Khan was casting director for many television shows including Half Marriage, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Laal Ishq. He said that casting for a Web show is way more challenging than TV and Films.

According to him, if the actors of the show are not accurate according to the characters then everything remains incomplete.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth share a strong bond and it is evident as they back each other whatever may come. In April this year, Sidharth defended Shehnaaz after a photographer took a jibe at the quality of the dance video uploaded by the actress.

Nowadays, Sidharth is in news for his web debut with Season 3 of the ALTBalaji series ‘Broken But Beautiful’ wherein he is playing the role of a temperamental writer-director. His fans are appreciating his chemistry with Sonia Rathi in the series.

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill was recently in news for being honoured as Chandigarh’s most desirable woman of 2020.

