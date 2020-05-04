Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Mourn Death of Their 2 Fans on Social Media

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently mourned the demise of their fans who succumbed to COVID-19.

Shehnaaz took to Twitter and paid her tribute to the fans. “TWO SIDNAAZ FANS PASSED AWAY WAHEGURU G BLESS THEM AND HUGE RESPECT FOR THEM (sic),” wrote the 27-year-old actress.

TWO SIDNAAZ FANS PASSED AWAY WAHEGURU G BLESS THEM 🙏🏻 AND HUGE RESPECT FOR THEM — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 2, 2020

Later, actor Sidharth Shukla also extended his condolences to the departed souls after a Twitter user tagged him informing about the deaths.

Sidharth replied to the post, saying, “Really sorry for your loss brother ... but I am sure you’re at a better place... RIP (sic)."

Really sorry for your loss brother ... but I am sure your at a better place .... RIP — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 2, 2020

Spotboye reported that the two fans who succumbed to the deadly virus were Sanam and Sidharth Jamwal. It further added that followers of Sidharth and Shehnaaz trended hashtags #RipSanam and #RipSidharthJamwal on the microblogging site.

Recently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz along with other television actors got featured in Ekta Kapoor-produced short film aimed at urging people to stay indoors during the time of COVID-19.

Sharing the clip, Ekta wrote, “TV fraternity unites against Corona. These unprecedented times call for all of us to be alone, yet together! Here’s an attempt, a made-at-home video, for which all of us from the Television Fraternity got together to voice our solidarity and give hope”.



Meanwhile, professionally Shehnaaz was last seen in a music video titled Bhula Dunga along with Sidharth Shukla. The song was sung by Darshan Raval.

Follow @News18Movies for more