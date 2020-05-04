Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Mourn Death of Their 2 Fans on Social Media

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently mourned the demise of their fans who succumbed to COVID-19.
Shehnaaz took to Twitter and paid her tribute to the fans. “TWO SIDNAAZ FANS PASSED AWAY WAHEGURU G BLESS THEM AND HUGE RESPECT FOR THEM (sic),” wrote the 27-year-old actress.
TWO SIDNAAZ FANS PASSED AWAY WAHEGURU G BLESS THEM 🙏🏻 AND HUGE RESPECT FOR THEM— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 2, 2020
Later, actor Sidharth Shukla also extended his condolences to the departed souls after a Twitter user tagged him informing about the deaths.
Sidharth replied to the post, saying, “Really sorry for your loss brother ... but I am sure you’re at a better place... RIP (sic)."
Really sorry for your loss brother ... but I am sure your at a better place .... RIP— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 2, 2020
Spotboye reported that the two fans who succumbed to the deadly virus were Sanam and Sidharth Jamwal. It further added that followers of Sidharth and Shehnaaz trended hashtags #RipSanam and #RipSidharthJamwal on the microblogging site.
Recently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz along with other television actors got featured in Ekta Kapoor-produced short film aimed at urging people to stay indoors during the time of COVID-19.
Sharing the clip, Ekta wrote, “TV fraternity unites against Corona. These unprecedented times call for all of us to be alone, yet together! Here’s an attempt, a made-at-home video, for which all of us from the Television Fraternity got together to voice our solidarity and give hope”.
View this post on Instagram
These unprecedented times call for all of us to be alone, yet together! Here’s an attempt, a made-at-home video, for which all of us from the Television Fraternity got together to voice our solidarity and give hope. #TvFraternityStandsTogether #StayHomeStayTuned #ChangeWithin #AloneTogether Producer Ekta Kapoor Directed by Guroudev Bhalla Creative Director Sonali Jaffar Script Dheeraj Sarna Dialogue Dheeraj Sarna Anukalp Goswami Edited by Vikas Sharma Music Aashish Rego Executive Producers Abhishek Rege Anil Wanvari Binaifer Kohli Fazila Allana Gul Khan JD Majethia Tanusree Dasgupta Media & PR support Ruchikaa Kapoor With thanks to Remo D’Souza Aasif Sheikh Aditi Sharma Anita Hassanandani Aasif Sheikh Aura Bhatnagar Divyanka Tripathi Erica Fernandes Karan V Grover Karan Jotwani Karishma Tanna Manish Paul Mouni Roy Parth Samthaan Reem Shaikh Rohitashv Gour Sehban Azim Shabbir Ahluwalia Shailesh Lodha Shehnaaz Gill Siddharth Shukla Srithi Jha Surbhi Jyoti Vikram Singh Chauhan Sign Language Video India Signing Hands Pvt. Ltd. @gbppl24 @sonalijaffar @sarnadheeraj @sarnadheeraj @anukalpgoswami #VikasSharma @aashishrego #AbhishekRege @anilwanvari #BenaiferKohli @fazila_sol @gulenaghmakhan @jd_majethia @tanusridgupta @ruchikaakapoor @remodsouza @anitahassanandani @iaasifsheikhofficial @officialaditisharma @aurabhatnagar @divyankatripathidahiya @iam_ejf @karanvgrover @karanjotwani @karishmaktanna @manieshpaul @imouniroy @the_parthsamthaan @reem_sameer8 @rohitashvgour @sehban_azim @shabirahluwalia @lodha_shailesh @shehnaazgill @realsiddharthshukla @itisriti @surbhijyoti @vikramsingh_chauhan @indiasigninghands
Meanwhile, professionally Shehnaaz was last seen in a music video titled Bhula Dunga along with Sidharth Shukla. The song was sung by Darshan Raval.
Follow @News18Movies for more