News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Party Hard in Goa, Dance to 'Shona Shona'
1-MIN READ

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Party Hard in Goa, Dance to 'Shona Shona'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's adorable moments from Goa are going viral on social media. Check out some video clips here.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill headed for a music video shoot in Goa earlier in this week. Now, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants' moments from the beach destination are going viral on social media. #SidNaaz were joined by social media sensation Riyaz Aly as they partied hard ahead of New Years.

One of the videos of Sidharth and Shehnaaz show them dancing to their hit track Shona Shona, which is sung by Tony Kakkar. They can be seen performing Shona Shona hook step, with Riyaz sandwiched between them. Their adorable moments are being loved by fans.

Shehnaaz can be seen dressed in a pink coloured hoodie, while Sidharth compliments her in his casual Tee and jeans.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth crossed paths on Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth emerged as the winner and lifted the trophy, Shehnaaz was the second runner-up.

Apart from appearing in Bigg Boss 13, the two have shared screen space in romantic music videos this year, including Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona and Darshal Rawal’s love ballad Bhula Dunga.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...