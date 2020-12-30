Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Party Hard in Goa, Dance to 'Shona Shona'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill headed for a music video shoot in Goa earlier in this week. Now, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants' moments from the beach destination are going viral on social media. #SidNaaz were joined by social media sensation Riyaz Aly as they partied hard ahead of New Years.

One of the videos of Sidharth and Shehnaaz show them dancing to their hit track Shona Shona, which is sung by Tony Kakkar. They can be seen performing Shona Shona hook step, with Riyaz sandwiched between them. Their adorable moments are being loved by fans.

Shehnaaz can be seen dressed in a pink coloured hoodie, while Sidharth compliments her in his casual Tee and jeans.

Just see the initial few seconds, sid is holding her with both handsLater puts one hand on riyaz ka shoulder and the other hand free ⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫pic.twitter.com/cpEu5XmNrf — //Raghav Anshul Stan✨ (@Ruhaani77) December 30, 2020

Okay the way he pulled her cheeks then hoodie then encircled his arms on her shoulder to keep her close and safe lastly when he said , " Meko bhejna hai " Mera ovary exploit horahe Riyaz ko gaali mat do bechara Just friends k bich fasgayatha to maintain the tag#SidNaazInGoa pic.twitter.com/dvFRfHT4Rs — katha #DMFDevManush (@daffahojaosare) December 30, 2020

Shehnaaz and Sidharth crossed paths on Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth emerged as the winner and lifted the trophy, Shehnaaz was the second runner-up.

Apart from appearing in Bigg Boss 13, the two have shared screen space in romantic music videos this year, including Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona and Darshal Rawal’s love ballad Bhula Dunga.