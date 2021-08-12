Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to Enter Bigg Boss OTT?

Bigg Boss OTT, the first ever digital version of the controversial reality show, was able to hold your attention within just 4 days. From nasty fights to revelations, the show is already stirring controversies and grabbing the attention of the audience. From the verbal battle between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal to Shamita Shetty’s big revelation about choreographer Nishant Bhat, the show does not fail to make headlines.

Reportedly, the buzz around the show is not going to die down soon as the makers are wanting to keep the audience right on the edge of their seats. Therefore, the fans are going to witness a grand entry on the first weekend of the show. As per the latest post by the OTT platform, a popular Bigg Boss jodi is slated to come as guests. Sharing a silhouette, the makers teased the fans about the entry of ‘Boss Jodi’ on the coming Sunday Ka Vaar episode. They asked the fans and followers of the show to make a guess, who they could be. From the silhouette, one can make that this popular jodi is no other but Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Rumours about their entry in the show have been rife ever since the show commenced. Sidharth and Shehnaaz’ fans could not contain their excitement to see them once again together on screen. It will be worth watching what entertainment the “boss jodi” will bring to the show.

The duo has done various music videos together. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are popularly known as Sidnaaz, and for their fans, they are the cutest and most lovely “jodi” which has been formed in the Bigg Boss house.

Their charming chemistry in Bigg Boss 13 had won millions of hearts and earned them the love of their fans. Since their stint in the reality show, they have been an all-time favourite of the audience.

