Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to Star in 'Silsila Sidnaaz Ka: A Modern Fairytale'

Actors Sidharth Shukla and ShehNaaz Gill have strong fans bases of their own but many people also ship them as a couple, fondly calling the, ‘SidNaaz.’ While Sidharth and Shehnaaz are close since their Bigg Boss days, they have always maintained a secrecy around their rumoured relationship. However, there is now good news for their fans as they will be starring in a show based on their own life. Titled Silsila Sidnaaz Ka: A Modern Fairytale, the show is supposed to be a chronicle of their love and friendship.

The official Instagram account of OTT platform announced the show, with a motion poster and description. The caption of the post read, “SIDNAAZ KI MOVIE ?! NO! WAIT, WHAT? Yeh Dhamaka toh ekdam hi unexpected hai (This is an unexpected surprise)! Kya aap ho ready to welcome the most loved jodi on Voot, again (Are you ready to welcome this most loved couple on Voot again)? Haan haan sahi suna, aa rahe hai #SidNaaz leke apna silsila pyaar aur dosti ka (Yes, you heard it right, SidNaaz is coming with the story of their love and friendship) (sic)."

This announcement comes days after Sidharth took to microblogging site Twitter to refute rumours that he and Shehnaaz were going through a rough patch. He wrote, “Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho (if you wanted eyeballs at least write something positive) …How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all (sic)."

Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all 😊— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 8, 2021

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3 in which he starred opposite Sonia Rathee. He made his digital debut with the show that was directed by Priyanka Ghose. On the other hand, Shehnaaz has recently wrapped up the shoot for Amarjit Singh Saron’s Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The film is scheduled to release in October this year.

