Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Were Planning to Get Married in December: Report

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were reportedly planning to get married in December 2021. Sidharth passed away reportedly due to a heart attack on Thursday (September 2). Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Shehnaaz, who arrived for Sidharth Shukla’s cremation with her brother Shehbaz Badesha, was seen in an inconsolable state.

Now, a report in BollywoodLife suggests that Shehnaaz and Sidharth were engaged and planning to tie the knot by the end of this year. The report states: “They had informed their families who were deep into preparations. Not just this, they were also in talks with a plush Mumbai hotel to book rooms, banquet and other services for the wedding festivities which were planned for a period of three days. The two actors, their friends, and families had kept this a closely guarded secret."

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, singer Abu Malik, in conversation with ETimes, shared that Shehnaaz wanted him to ask Sidharth to marry her. Abu said, “Shehnaaz told me this on March 22, 2020 - I think that this was just a day before the first lockdown.” He also added Sidharth loved Shehnaaz a lot. Abu added, “Sidharth used to love her a lot. He would say that agar ek din woh naaraz ho jaati thi, toh uska din kharaab ho jaata tha.”

Meanwhile, when Shehnaaz arrived at the cremation ground for Sidharth’s last rites on Friday, she was seen crying uncontrollably. She also rushed towards the ambulance screaming ‘Sidharth’. Her heartbreaking photos from Sidharth’s funeral made her fans worried about her mental state.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s celebrity lives became intertwined ever since the two developed a bond on Bigg Boss 13. The two were almost always seen together, and the actress ensured that she was by his side till the last.

