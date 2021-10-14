Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Last Song to be Released by Music Label Soon with New Title

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans have been awaiting the release of the duo’s last music video together. Since the untimely demise of actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner, his fans have flooded social media, requesting the makers to release the song originally titled, Habit. For the unversed, the music video was shot in Goaa few months ago. Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fans, who also call themselves Sidnaazians, wished for the music video to be released with the content shot so far.

On Wednesday, the music label Saregama on Twitter released a new poster for the music video, along with a changed title. The song, previously called Habit has been renamed to Adhura. The poster featured a burning candle amidst a dark background. The post revealed that the ‘SidNaaz’ song to be released soon will be sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

SidNaaz fans are not all so happy as they feel the vibe of the song has been changed. A section of fans have expressed their desire to witness the duo as it is with the magic and chemistry they are known for. Others have expressed disappointment saying that the original song seemed more of a peppy track and the upcoming track gives more of a sad vibe.

Last month, a few behind-the-scenes stills from the video were shared by fashion photographer Ovez Sayed on his Instagram handle. Sidharth and Shehnaaz looked very happy as they twinned in blue outfits. While Sidharth wore a floral shirt and shorts, Shehnaaz wore a swimsuit and hat.

Sidharth passed away following a massive heart attack on September 2. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is busy promoting her upcoming film, Honsla Rakh in London. The film, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, will release on October 15.

