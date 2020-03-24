English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Love Ballad 'Bhula Dunga' Out Now, Watch Video

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

This Darshan Raval number will make you remember the Sidnaaz charm once again.

Share this:

The makers have finally dropped the music video Bhula Dunga starring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The love-filled track is sung by Darshan Raval.

The romantic number brings back the ‘SidNaaz’ charm on-screen. Directed by Punit J Pathak the music video shows the unmissable chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaz.

Darshan had announced the project on Instagram and along with a picture. "Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye (sic)," read the caption.

In the snap, Darshan and ‘SidNaaz’ can be seen having a laugh as the pose for the lens. Speaking more about the song, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, who has released the track on its official YouTube page said, "We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn't want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaz are in for a very special song."

Shehnaz was last seen in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Paras Chhabra.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story