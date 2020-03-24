Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Love Ballad 'Bhula Dunga' Out Now, Watch Video

The makers have finally dropped the music video Bhula Dunga starring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The love-filled track is sung by Darshan Raval.

The romantic number brings back the ‘SidNaaz’ charm on-screen. Directed by Punit J Pathak the music video shows the unmissable chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaz.

Darshan had announced the project on Instagram and along with a picture. "Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye (sic)," read the caption.

In the snap, Darshan and ‘SidNaaz’ can be seen having a laugh as the pose for the lens. Speaking more about the song, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, who has released the track on its official YouTube page said, "We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn't want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaz are in for a very special song."

Shehnaz was last seen in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Paras Chhabra.

