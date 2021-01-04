Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Pic from the Shoot of New Music Video Goes Viral

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently returned to Mumbai from Goa, where they had gone to shoot for an upcoming music video. Not only they completed the professional commitments but also rang in the New Year together at the exotic location.

Now, a picture of them from the sets of their upcoming music video has been leaked and fans can’t help but be excited about their new collaboration. Shehnaaz Gill is seen donning a blue coloured outfit with a beach hat while Sidharth Shukla looks engrossed in discussing a scene with their director for the shoot in a floral shirt.

Previously, their video of dancing together on their song 'Shona Shona' prior to New Year Eve went viral. They were accompanied by social media sensation Riyaz Aly. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were in Goa to shoot a music video crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. As per reports, the shoot was set to take place in Dubai initially.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have previously starred together in music videos for Bhula Dunga and Baarish. They first met on the 13th season of Bigg Boss. The two came close on the show and Shehnaaz even declared her love for Sidharth on the show. Sidharth will next be seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3.