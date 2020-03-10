Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill Give Bigg Boss 13 Reunion Party A Miss

Bigg Boss 13 contestants including Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala recently had a fun reunion and they all partied together.

The get together was hosted by Shefali and her husband and actor Parag Tyagi. Vikas Gupta and Hindustani Bhau also joined the gang for a fun night out. However, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee seemed to be conspicuous by their absence from the reunion party.

Everyone seems to be having a gala time dancing and partying the night away. Arti took to her Instagram to share moments from the reunion.

"If these pics look fun, all I can say is that they are only a fraction of the madness that happened when some of us who were recently locked up together met!!! Thanks Shefali for an amazing get together," Arti wrote along with the pictures.

Several videos from the night were shared by Mahira and Vishal. They were not fighting or arguing with each other, instead were having fun, pulling each other's leg and dancing.

This year, Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

