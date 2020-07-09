Sidharth Shukla Asks Followers To Caption His Latest Pic, Shehnaaz Gill Fans Have Best Suggestions

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who is quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about his regular routine, has shared a new picture of him on Instagram. The actor, best known for shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, posted a monochrome picture of him in a candid pose. However, this time, Sidharth, who is otherwise popular for his quirky and inspirational captions, asked his followers if they have any caption in mind for his latest picture.

"Thinking of a caption.... do ya have any in mind..," he wrote.

On seeing the post, Sidharth's Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's fans came to his rescue. Some suggested super cheesy captions, while others came up with motivational quotes.

One wrote, “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” While another fan said, "God is so creative, just look at me."

Sidharth enjoys an amazing fan following across the country. After participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth earned a fandom that has been quite strong and they are always rooting for him. From making him trend worldwide to praising him for his deeds, his fans always make sure to keep him in the news.

In March, Sidharth featured in the song Bhula dunga along with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song's video showcases the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines with their close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Their closeness on the show was one of its talking points and fans began rooting for the couple, whom they termed ‘Sidnaaz’. However, after the show ended, Sidharth said that there is no romance brewing between them and that they are just good friends.