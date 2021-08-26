Sidharth Shukla Attempts To Calm Heated Twitter Debate Started By Shehnaaz Gill’s Fans

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are known to have a massive fan following. Ever since the duo’s proximity was observed on the show, the viewers started rooting for them. The actors are fondly known by their moniker ‘SidNaaz’ and have several fan pages on social media dedicated to them. However, the two stars also happen to have solo fan groups that tend to be at loggerheads with each other, from time to time. Recently, a fan club on Twitter took a dig at the Punjabi singer-actress. It came to Sidharth’s attention who jumped at Shehnaaz’s defense.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fans accounts on Twitter called SidHearts and Shehnaazians started slamming each other and calling out the stars as well. A user tweeted that Shehnaaz encouraged fans to write wrong about Sidharth.

“Please you don’t need to shame her. Let’s just be civil and make this place better so we can enjoy and learn from each other. Makes sense (sic)" tweeted the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

Please you don’t need to shame her … it’s not her fault it’s some ppl from that FD …she herself has asked them to stop all this like I have … let’s just be civil and make this place better … so that we can enjoy and learn from each other … makes sense .. 😊— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 25, 2021

Some people had posted ill about Sidharth’s female fans, following which the actor apologised to his fans saying, “That’s disgusting."

That’s disgusting… sorry guys you have to go through all this because of me …— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 25, 2021

Another Twitter user accused Sidharth of being “selectively blind" towards people. The user mentioned that Sidharth should learn to stand against his fans when they say wrong and cross limits “of trolling and morphing." (sic.)” Sidharth replied calmly to the person by clearing his stand.

Well first check if I have or I haven’t …. Clearly I am not selectively blind … and please don’t teach me … teach your friends thank you 🙏🏻— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 25, 2021

Last weekend, Sidharth and Shehnaaz reunited for a special guest appearance on the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT. Their shenanigans are set to continue during their appearance for Dance Deewane 3. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestants will appear on the dance reality show during the coming weekend.

