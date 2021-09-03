Sidharth Shukla's Autopsy Report Shows No Injury on His Body: Hospital Sources

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2. He was 40. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the Cooper hosiptal in Mumbai. His autopsy was completed last night and according to sources from the hospital, there are “no wounds or signs of injury found on his body." However, the viscera report, which determines the cause of death under suspicious circumstances when autopsies are unconvincing, is still on hold. The doctors are yet to give their “final opinion" on the post mortem report.

Sidharth’s body will be handed over to his family for the last rites after the post-mortem report. His funeral is likely to take place at 12 pm today. Meanwhile, Rahul Mahajan met Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill at the late actor’s home where she was recording her statement with the police. He said, “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything."

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu. He gained more popularity after appearing on and winning the reality show Bigg Boss, season 13. Apart from featuring on TV shows, he has also worked in movies. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here