Sidharth Shukla Bags This Important Role in Adipurush?

Television actor Sidharth Shukla has grown tremendously after winning the famous reality show, Bigg Boss 13. He can be seen competing for new projects one after the other. Now, another good news is coming for his fans as he is expected to be soon seen on the silver screen.

According to the latest buzz in the film industry, the actor has been roped in, in South superstar Prabhas’s Adipurush. He is expected to play a crucial role of Meghanad in the upcoming big-budget pan Indian film. However, no official confirmation of the news has been made yet. Meghanad’s part in Ramayana is important considering he was one of the fiercest fighters in mythology history.

Sidharth’s fans are quite excited about this buzz and hope to see him making a splash in the film. Adipurush is the most awaited film which is based on Ramayana. It will star Prabhas in the lead who will play the role of Lord Rama. Besides, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Ravana, Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita and Sunny Singh will play the role of Lakshman. The film is being helmed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is expected to be made at a budget between Rs 350 crore and Rs 400 crore. The movie is expected to release next year in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Due to the lockdown imposed in several states in view of the second wave of Covid-19, the shooting of the movie has been stalled for quite some time.

Recently, Sidharth starred in the web series, Broken But Beautiful 3, the trailer for which has been released. Watching his performance, fans have been going crazy and showering love on the trailer.

Apart from a couple of TV shows, the star has also worked in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in the past.

