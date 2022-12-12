On Sidharth Shukla's Birth Anniversary, Shehnaaz Gill Cuts Cake, Holds Hands With Him in Unseen Pic

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill has paid a moving tribute to her close friend, late actor Sidharth Shukla, on his birth anniversary. The singer-actress took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture of Sidharth and wrote: “I will see you again."

Shehnaaz also cut cakes to mark Sidharth’s birth anniversary and shared a series of unseen pics with him. In one of the photos, we can see them holding hands. While in another picture, Shehnaaz is adorably holding Sidharth close. Needless to say, Shehnaaz’s gesture made SidNaaz fans emotional. One fan wrote, “Miss you Sid. Still watching bb13 just for you." Another one said, “Sidharth Shukla will always be remembered…"

Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla became everyone’s favourite when they participated in Bigg Boss 13. Their chemistry and love-hate relationship was widely loved by all. Shukla passed away in September 2021, leaving everyone heartbroken and numb. Since then, Shehnaaz Gill is often seen remembering the late actor in several ways.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill attended an award show in Dubai where she was also honoured with a trophy. However, what left everyone emotional was Shehnaaz’s acceptance speech. The actress dedicated her award to Sidharth Shukla and thanked him for being a part of her life.

“I do not want to dedicate this to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work. This is mine and will always remain mine. One more thing, I want to thank a person. Thank you for being a part of my life and for investing on me a lot so that I am here today. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you," she said in Hindi.

