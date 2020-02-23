English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Sidharth Shukla 'Blessed' to Meet His Aged Fan

Sidharth Shukla poses with a fan

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
"Bigg Boss 13" winner Sidharth Shukla on Sunday made his first public appearance post the show's finale, and it seems he is on cloud nine.

Sidharth was invited to inaugurate a new ward at Brahma Kumaris GHRC hospital where he met a lot of his fans. He even took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his meeting with the patients at the hospital.

In one of the videos, he can be seen interacting with an old lady and thanking her for her support.

"First public appearance post 'Bigg Boss 13' win! Feeling so blessed to receive the kind of love," Sidharth captioned the image.

Not only this, he even posed for a picture with his aged fan.

"So blessed," he added.

Sidharth defeated model Asim Riaz to emerge as the winner of the season 13 on February 15.

